Vectors Research Management LLC Buys New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.98.

DE traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.97. 1,545,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

