Vectors Research Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 170.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

VOE stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.50. The company had a trading volume of 415,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,406. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $122.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

