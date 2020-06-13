Vectors Research Management LLC Has $41,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. MKM Partners cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

STZ stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $170.28. 928,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,058. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of -945.95, a PEG ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.