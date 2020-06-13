Vectors Research Management LLC Lowers Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Corning by 33.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 326,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,251,000 after buying an additional 479,204 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Corning by 79.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,295,000 after buying an additional 19,190,516 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,996,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,439,000 after buying an additional 219,741 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $26.93. 9,458,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,025,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $34.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

