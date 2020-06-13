Vectors Research Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Titus Wealth Management increased its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Sempra Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of SRE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,392. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.42 and a 200 day moving average of $137.25. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

