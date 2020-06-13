Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Down 8.8%

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) fell 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.97, 942,479 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 599,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VERI. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veritone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.15.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $324.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.69.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 118.27%. The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritone Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Veritone news, Director Richard H. Taketa bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,888.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Steelberg purchased 16,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $199,576.95. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 72,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,964.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 33,581 shares of company stock valued at $357,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 555.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

