Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.6% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.53. 16,540,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,144,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

