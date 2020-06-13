Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.07%.

Shares of VIRC stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $41.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

