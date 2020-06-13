Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.25%.

Shares of VIRC opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Virco Mfg. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

