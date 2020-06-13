Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TX. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Ternium by 451.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 670,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 548,471 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ternium by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,137,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,015,000 after buying an additional 541,093 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in Ternium by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,927,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,841,000 after buying an additional 429,300 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Ternium by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,716,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after buying an additional 186,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ternium by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,914,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,126,000 after buying an additional 115,116 shares in the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.19. 689,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,355. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. Ternium SA has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.45). Ternium had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Ternium’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ternium SA will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ternium in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

