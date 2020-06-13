Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,147 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,337,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,714 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,988,434 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,208,000 after acquiring an additional 325,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,621,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,353 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 23,754.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,071,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,181,000. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHP. ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

BHP traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.01. 3,171,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,661. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BHP Group Ltd has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $59.02.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.