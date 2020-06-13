Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 348,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Enel Chile by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,226,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 17,352 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enel Chile by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Enel Chile by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 154,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enel Chile by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

ENIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ENIC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 607,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,207. Enel Chile SA – has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $809.17 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.2164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 6.5%.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

