Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 695.5% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 122,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 107,112 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,939,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,636,771. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

In other news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

