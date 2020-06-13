Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,533 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,647,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,842,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.80. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

