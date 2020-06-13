Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 70,597 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.72% of THL Credit worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCRD. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in THL Credit by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,937,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 311,298 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in THL Credit by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 604,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 142,618 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in THL Credit by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 657,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 97,212 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in THL Credit by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 987,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 85,620 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in THL Credit by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,018,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 77,256 shares during the period. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THL Credit stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $106.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.51. THL Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $7.04.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 197.03%. As a group, analysts predict that THL Credit, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%. THL Credit’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TCRD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of THL Credit from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn sold 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $90,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,800 shares of company stock valued at $47,705. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

