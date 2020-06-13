Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.42. 517,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,648. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.79. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.87. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $127.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.46.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $802,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $563,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,610 shares of company stock worth $14,387,456. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

