Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $615,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 14,461.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 42,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,537,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,360,540. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $168.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.86.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Cfra dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.56.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 1,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Simon bought 150,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 351,072 shares of company stock worth $19,796,093 over the last 90 days. 8.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

