Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.20% of Westlake Chemical Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 26,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 238.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 89.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 420,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 198,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 13.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 192.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Randy Woelfel acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $47,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao acquired 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $107,072.35. Insiders acquired a total of 52,970 shares of company stock worth $676,687 over the last quarter.

WLKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $24.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP remained flat at $$19.24 during midday trading on Friday. 53,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,305. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 7.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $677.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $250.55 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.