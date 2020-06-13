Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $1.07 Million in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CNOOC by 24.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in CNOOC during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in CNOOC by 130.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CNOOC by 2,182.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNOOC in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CEO traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.80. The stock had a trading volume of 106,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.17. CNOOC Ltd has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $181.13.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $5.804 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

CEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

