Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.37. 185,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,028. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.26. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

SWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti decreased their price target on Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

