Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $1.08 Million in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 351,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ICL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 109,694 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ICL Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.