Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,032,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,059,000 after purchasing an additional 877,509 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,047,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,685 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,048,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,686,000 after purchasing an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,866,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,078,000 after buying an additional 124,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

STAG traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,556. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.15. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $33.48.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.96 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

