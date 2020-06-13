Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New $988,000 Investment in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.25. 3,750,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,561. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.65.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

