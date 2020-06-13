Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 243,341 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.16% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 74,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 562.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 73,791 shares during the period. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. 154,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

