Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 141,164 Shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 65,964.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,164 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,176,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 24,097 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of KT by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,272,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,763,000 after buying an additional 3,229,709 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of KT by 370.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 668,408 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of KT by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 179,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 125,562 shares during the last quarter. 31.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KT stock remained flat at $$9.71 during midday trading on Friday. 1,411,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,539. KT Corp has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

