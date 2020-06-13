Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 31,807 Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.14% of Saul Centers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Saul Centers by 6.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Saul Centers by 12.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 33,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Saul Centers by 449.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 35,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Saul Centers by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Saul Centers by 18.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BFS. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Saul Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of BFS stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.48. 49,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. Saul Centers Inc has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $58.49.

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $309,225.00. Insiders acquired a total of 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $316,212 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

