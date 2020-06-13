Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.85% of Saratoga Investment worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAR. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 52,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,829 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 133,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the period. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $111,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 740,435 shares in the company, valued at $10,292,046.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 749,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,129,109.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 36,901 shares of company stock worth $496,184. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. 68,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,798. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $173.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.63. Saratoga Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.84. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 95.36%. The company had revenue of $17.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

