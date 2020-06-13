Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,099 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NHI. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 108.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 26.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NHI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.28 per share, with a total value of $99,548.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,328.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Andrew Adams purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $976,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 759,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,473,789.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 29,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,421 over the last 90 days. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NHI traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.19. The stock had a trading volume of 257,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. National Health Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.77 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 57.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

