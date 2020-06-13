Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,483 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 105,883 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 185,803 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 325,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 35,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 394,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 15,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $153,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DMLP. BidaskClub upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Dorchester Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of DMLP stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.70. 74,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,518. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $399.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54. Dorchester Minerals LP has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 63.19%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4779 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.