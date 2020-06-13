Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 92,357 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. 1,217,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,788. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.29 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

In related news, insider Shawn J. Carsten purchased 8,000 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pipeline Co Lp Shell purchased 180,507,168 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,806,876,751.68.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

