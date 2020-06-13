Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 159,370 Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 159,370 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 45,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 107,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 1,260.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonica Brasil stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,714. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2348 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIV. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefonica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

