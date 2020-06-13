Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 227 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX traded up $4.67 on Friday, hitting $268.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,436. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.20. The firm has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $295.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total value of $213,650.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $541,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,384,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,523 shares of company stock valued at $75,657,835. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

