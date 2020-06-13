Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 28,978 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,978 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 48,929 shares during the period. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,828. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.34.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

