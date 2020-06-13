Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 2,970 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNTA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,176. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $35.13.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. The company had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $51,894.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,011. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $27,233.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,124 shares of company stock valued at $394,564. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

