Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 54,678 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,678 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,582,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,065,000 after purchasing an additional 280,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,740,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,136,000 after purchasing an additional 292,233 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,700,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,386,000 after purchasing an additional 583,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,892,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,573,000 after purchasing an additional 321,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,381,000 after purchasing an additional 566,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.28. 2,712,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,462. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $32.41 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

In related news, Director Earl C. Shanks purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

