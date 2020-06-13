Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 64,052 Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,052 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.69% of Oaktree Strategic Income worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 106.9% in the first quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 17.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Strategic Income stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.25. 112,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,032. The firm has a market cap of $188.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 120.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OCSI shares. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

