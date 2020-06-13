Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 71,443 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,443 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,522,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,330. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.