Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 91,916 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,916 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 480,145 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 669,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 126,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,055,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 57,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

HUN stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.07.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

