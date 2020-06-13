Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,304 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.76% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 119.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth $62,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 10,000 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $116,900.00. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 14,900 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $174,330.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 45,400 shares of company stock valued at $441,005. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRZN shares. Aegis cut their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $13.20 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

HRZN stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. 187,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,975. Horizon Technology Finance Corp has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $178.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

