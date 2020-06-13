Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,456 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,145,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $11,886,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,557,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,912 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $2,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

Shares of PSXP traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,735. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 54.94%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

