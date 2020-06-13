Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Forty Seven were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSV. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSV remained flat at $$95.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. Forty Seven Inc has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.15. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forty Seven Inc will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTSV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Forty Seven from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

In other Forty Seven news, CFO Ann D. Rhoads sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $183,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 79,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $7,556,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,696 shares of company stock worth $10,848,892. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

