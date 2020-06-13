Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,036 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $594,804.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RHP. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

RHP traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.50. 962,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,018. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.43. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.27.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

