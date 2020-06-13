Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,150 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,557,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,018,898,000 after buying an additional 399,266 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 527,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,427,000 after buying an additional 34,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Valero Energy by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 277,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,955,000 after buying an additional 109,924 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

NYSE VLO traded up $3.11 on Friday, reaching $63.79. 3,552,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,307,658. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 1.95. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

