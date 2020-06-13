Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.26. 11,689,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,363,240. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $367.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock worth $8,781,161. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

