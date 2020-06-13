Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Vistra Energy has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vistra Energy to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

NYSE:VST traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,994,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,256. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. Vistra Energy has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 6,940 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. Also, CFO David A. Campbell purchased 20,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Insiders have bought a total of 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VST. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.54.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

