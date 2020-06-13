Vistra Energy Corp (VST) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Vistra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vistra Energy to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. 3,994,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,256. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.01. Vistra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David A. Campbell bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

