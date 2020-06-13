Volution Group (LON:FAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at

began coverage on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an accumulate rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Volution Group from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 215 ($2.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volution Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 206.25 ($2.63).

Get Volution Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 168.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 198. The stock has a market cap of $400.21 million and a P/E ratio of 20.82. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 122.46 ($1.56) and a one year high of GBX 270.20 ($3.44).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.