vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Price Down 9.2%

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.65, 628,393 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 623,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTVT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of -1.83.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, Director Hersh Kozlov purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

