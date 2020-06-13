Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Stewart Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stewart Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 6.7% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

DIS traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,282,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,102,562. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

