Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 40,618 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,282,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,102,562. The stock has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.09. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Consumer Edge downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

